Rangers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, up against the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Marlins Game Info

Texas Rangers (79-74) vs. Miami Marlins (73-80)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and FDSFL

Rangers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-156) | MIA: (+132)

TEX: (-156) | MIA: (+132) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160)

TEX: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rangers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 6-3, 2.34 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-3, 4.48 ERA

The Rangers will call on Tyler Mahle (6-3) versus the Marlins and Janson Junk (6-3). Mahle and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Mahle's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Junk starts, the Marlins have gone 11-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Junk's starts this season, and they went 7-4 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.2%)

Rangers vs Marlins Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +132 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Marlins Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +132 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -160.

Rangers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Marlins on Sept. 19, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (62.5%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 20-6 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 152 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 82-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 119 total times this season. They've gone 56-63 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Miami has a 26-26 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-73-1 record against the over/under.

The Marlins are 84-64-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 117 hits and an OBP of .342, both of which lead Texas hitters this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .427.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .367 this season. He's batting .255.

His batting average ranks 83rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 134th.

Adolis Garcia has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.273/.399.

Josh Jung has 14 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Jung heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 99th, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez has racked up 117 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is 128th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Xavier Edwards has racked up a team-high OBP (.339) and slugging percentage (.353).

Eric Wagaman is hitting .251 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!