Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (73-80) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-75)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-122) | SEA: (+104)

TEX: (-122) | SEA: (+104) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168)

TEX: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 12-11, 3.62 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and George Kirby (12-11) for the Mariners. deGrom and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. deGrom's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Mariners are 13-18-0 ATS in Kirby's 31 starts with a set spread. The Mariners are 2-3 in Kirby's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (63.6%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Mariners, Texas is the favorite at -122, and Seattle is +104 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Mariners are +168 to cover, while the Rangers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Rangers-Mariners on Sept. 20, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (56.2%) in those contests.

This year Texas has won 38 of 62 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 147 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 65-82-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 18 of the 43 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.9%).

Seattle is 14-16 (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-74-5).

The Mariners have put together a 68-84-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 50 extra-base hits. He has a .234 batting average and an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 68th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Josh Smith has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Smith enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a walk and an RBI.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 119 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up 108 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .213 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 130th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .218. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 125th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Justin Turner has accumulated a team-high .352 on-base percentage.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .387 to lead his team.

Rangers vs Mariners Head to Head

9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2024: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/24/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

