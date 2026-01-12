Rangers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the New York Rangers facing the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Kraken Game Info

New York Rangers (20-20-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (20-15-8)

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-142) Kraken (+118) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53%)

Rangers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Rangers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -215.

Rangers vs Kraken Over/Under

Rangers versus Kraken, on Jan. 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Rangers vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!