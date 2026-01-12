NHL
Rangers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the New York Rangers facing the Seattle Kraken.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Kraken Game Info
- New York Rangers (20-20-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (20-15-8)
- Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-142)
|Kraken (+118)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (53%)
Rangers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Rangers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -215.
Rangers vs Kraken Over/Under
- Rangers versus Kraken, on Jan. 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Rangers vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite at home.