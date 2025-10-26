Rangers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

The New York Rangers will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Sunday.

Rangers vs Flames Game Info

New York Rangers (3-4-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-7-1)

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-134) Flames (+112) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.1%)

Rangers vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flames are -245 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +194.

Rangers vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flames game on Oct. 26, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Rangers vs Flames Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Flames reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and Calgary as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

