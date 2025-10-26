FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New York Rangers will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Flames Game Info

  • New York Rangers (3-4-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-7-1)
  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-134)Flames (+112)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Rangers win (52.1%)

Rangers vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flames are -245 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +194.

Rangers vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flames game on Oct. 26, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Rangers vs Flames Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Flames reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and Calgary as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

