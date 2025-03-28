FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Friday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Ducks Game Info

  • New York Rangers (34-32-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (31-32-8)
  • Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-166)Ducks (+138)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (57.2%)

Rangers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Rangers are +144 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -178.

Rangers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Ducks on March 28, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Rangers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -166 favorite on the road.

