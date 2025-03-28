Rangers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

On Friday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Rangers vs Ducks Game Info

New York Rangers (34-32-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (31-32-8)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-166) Ducks (+138) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (57.2%)

Rangers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Rangers are +144 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -178.

Rangers vs Ducks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Ducks on March 28, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Rangers vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -166 favorite on the road.

