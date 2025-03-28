NHL
Rangers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
On Friday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Anaheim Ducks.
Rangers vs Ducks Game Info
- New York Rangers (34-32-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (31-32-8)
- Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-166)
|Ducks (+138)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (57.2%)
Rangers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Rangers are +144 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -178.
Rangers vs Ducks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Ducks on March 28, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Rangers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -166 favorite on the road.