NHL

Rangers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

Rangers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New York Rangers (15-12-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-11-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-137)Blackhawks (+114)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Rangers win (51.8%)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -230.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Blackhawks on Dec. 10, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Rangers vs Blackhawks moneyline has New York as a -137 favorite, while Chicago is a +114 underdog at home.

