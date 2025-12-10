Rangers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info

New York Rangers (15-12-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-11-6)

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-137) Blackhawks (+114) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.8%)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -230.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Blackhawks on Dec. 10, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Rangers vs Blackhawks moneyline has New York as a -137 favorite, while Chicago is a +114 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!