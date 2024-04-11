Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 11:27 AM

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Oakland Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (7-5) vs. Oakland Athletics (4-8)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-188) | OAK: (+158)

TEX: (-188) | OAK: (+158) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128)

TEX: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 0-0, 6.14 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 0-1, 8.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and JP Sears (0-1) for the Athletics. Gray has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gray's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Sears has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Sears starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (69.1%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +158 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Athletics. The Rangers are +106 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -128.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

The Rangers-Athletics contest on April 11 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has been listed as a favorite of -188 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in five of their 12 opportunities.

The Rangers are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have a 4-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Oakland has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Athletics have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-5-1).

The Athletics have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 7-5-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .848, fueled by an OBP of .411 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season. He has a .313 batting average.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 14 hits. He is batting .292 this season and has seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 59th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Corey Seager has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .426.

Evan Carter has one home run, three RBI and a batting average of .189 this season.

Carter has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Zachary Gelof has put up an on-base percentage of .327, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .239 and slugging .457.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 111th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Gelof heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Shea Langeliers' eight hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .222 while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 29th in slugging.

JJ Bleday has a team-best .426 slugging percentage.

J.D. Davis is batting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/10/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/9/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2023: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/9/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/8/2023: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/23/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 4/22/2023: 18-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

18-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/21/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/22/2022: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2022: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!