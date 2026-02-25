Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSNX

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-30) will look to Kawhi Leonard (eighth in the league scoring 28 points per game) when they try to overcome Anthony Edwards (third in the NBA with 29.6 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-23) on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The Clippers are 4.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and FDSNX. The point total in the matchup is 225.5.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4.5 225.5 -178 +150

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (52.3%)

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 26 times over 59 games with a set spread.

The Clippers have played 57 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

This season, 30 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 57 chances.

Clippers games this year have gone over the total in 31 of 57 opportunities (54.4%).

At home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (13-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-15-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the total in 11 of 31 home games (35.5%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in 19 of 28 matchups (67.9%).

This year, Los Angeles is 12-14-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-14-0 ATS (.548).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, 14 of 26) than away (54.8%, 17 of 31).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Edwards' numbers on the season are 29.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 40% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 11.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 70.8% from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Clippers Leaders

Leonard's numbers on the season are 28 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 56.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Kris Dunn averages 7.9 points, 3.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 5.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 2.9 boards and 1 assists per game. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

