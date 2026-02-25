76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (32-26) are favored by 1.5 points against the Miami Heat (31-28) on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSUN and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

76ers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1.5 238.5 -124 +106

76ers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (51.6%)

76ers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The 76ers have registered a 30-27-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 34-24-1 this year.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times out of 59 chances this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the total in 31 of 59 opportunities (52.5%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has played worse at home, covering 12 times in 30 home games, and 18 times in 28 road games.

At home, the 76ers eclipse the total 53.3% of the time (16 of 30 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 53.6% of games (15 of 28).

Miami has performed better against the spread away (19-11-1) than at home (15-13-0) this season.

Heat games have finished above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 28) than on the road (16 of 31) this season.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 29.1 points, 4.1 boards and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys (seventh in league).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Joel Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 3.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 18.3 points, 9.8 boards and 2.9 assists. He is also draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Heat are receiving 22.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez Jr. gives the Heat 15 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.