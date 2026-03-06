Radford vs Presbyterian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 3 seed Radford Highlanders (16-15, 9-7 Big South) will square off against the No. 6 seed Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9 Big South) in the Big South tournament Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Radford vs. Presbyterian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Radford vs. Presbyterian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Radford win (57.6%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Radford-Presbyterian spread (Radford -2.5) or total (145.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Radford vs. Presbyterian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Radford has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Presbyterian has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Radford covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 35.7% of the time. That's less often than Presbyterian covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (52.9%).

The Highlanders have done a better job covering the spread in road games (8-4-0) than they have in home games (6-8-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Blue Hose have a better winning percentage at home (.636, 7-4-0 record) than on the road (.438, 7-9-0).

Radford has covered the spread 10 times in 16 conference games.

Against the spread in Big South play, Presbyterian is 9-7-0 this year.

Radford vs. Presbyterian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Radford has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those games.

The Highlanders have a mark of 10-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -125 or better on the moneyline.

Presbyterian has won five of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (26.3%).

The Blue Hose have gone 4-13 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (23.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Radford has a 55.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Radford vs. Presbyterian Head-to-Head Comparison

At 74.0 points scored per game and 70.1 points conceded last season, Radford was 167th in the country on offense and 116th on defense.

Last year, Radford was 168th in the nation in rebounds (32.2 per game) and 25th-best in rebounds conceded (28.0).

Radford was 330th in college basketball in assists (11.3 per game) last season.

With 10.8 turnovers committed per game and 10.5 turnovers forced last season, Radford was 143rd and 250th in the nation, respectively.

Last year Presbyterian averaged 74.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 70.9 points per contest (143rd-ranked).

Presbyterian averaged 30.5 rebounds per game (271st-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (104th-ranked).

Presbyterian ranked 227th in the country with 12.9 dimes per contest.

With 10.2 turnovers per game, Presbyterian ranked 87th in the nation. It forced 11.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 153rd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!