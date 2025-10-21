Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Running back Rachaad White is looking at a matchup against the 24th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (129.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With White's next game against the Saints, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Rachaad White Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.68

49.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.73

22.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 58.3 fantasy points in 2025 (8.3 per game), White is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 90th overall.

In his last three games, White has put up 38.1 fantasy points (12.7 per game), rushing for 144 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 41 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 57 yards on 11 grabs (13 targets) as a receiver.

White has totaled 44.1 fantasy points (8.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 173 yards with three touchdowns on 52 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 88 yards on 16 receptions (19 targets).

The highlight of White's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Seattle Seahawks, when he put up 19.1 fantasy points (14 receptions, 41 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, rushing five times for 12 yards, with one reception for two yards as a receiver (1.4 fantasy points).

Saints Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Saints have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this season.

New Orleans has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD versus the Saints this year.

