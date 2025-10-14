Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Running back Rachaad White has a matchup against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (95.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Detroit Lions, Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is White worth a look for his next game versus the Lions? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Rachaad White Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.48

53.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.32

25.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

White is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position (78th overall), tallying 53.9 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

Over his last three games, White has generated 38.3 fantasy points (12.8 per game) as he's rushed for 123 yards and scored three touchdowns on 37 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 80 yards on 11 catches (12 targets).

White has amassed 52.3 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 200 yards with four touchdowns on 52 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 83 yards on 14 receptions (15 targets).

The high point of White's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, when he compiled 19.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 41 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.9 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White's game versus the New York Jets in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 12 yards on five carries on the day with one catch for two yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Lions have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Detroit has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against Detroit this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

