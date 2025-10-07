Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Running back Rachaad White has a matchup versus the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL (108.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is White worth considering for his upcoming game against the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Rachaad White Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.62

57.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.87

22.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, White is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player (105th overall), posting 39.3 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, White has picked up 25.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game), rushing for 70 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 25 carries. He has also contributed 61 yards on nine catches (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of White's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Seattle Seahawks, a game when he went off for 41 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries (for 19.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught four balls (on four targets) for 30 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, rushing five times for 12 yards, with one reception for two yards as a receiver (1.4 fantasy points).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed just one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The 49ers have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

San Francisco has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown catch by seven players this year.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

The 49ers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

