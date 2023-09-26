Rachaad White Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Running back Rachaad White faces a matchup versus the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL (99.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is White worth considering for his next matchup against the Saints? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

White vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.11

11.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.27

72.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.25

14.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 25.4 fantasy points in 2023 (8.5 per game), White is the 23rd-ranked player at the RB position and 89th among all players.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, White put up 4.2 fantasy points, toting the ball 14 times for 38 yards (2.7 yards per carry) with three receptions for 24 yards as a receiver.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against New Orleans this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this year.

A total of Two players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Saints have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

