Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White will be up against the 26th-ranked rushing defense of the Miami Dolphins (130.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is White a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing White this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rachaad White Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.94

25.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

0.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.13

3.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

White is currently the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position (140th overall), putting up 97.2 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

In his last three games, White has put up 14.1 fantasy points (4.7 per game), running for 118 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 17 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 23 yards on four grabs (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

White has 21.2 total fantasy points (4.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 26 times for 163 yards with zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 49 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

The highlight of White's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, as he tallied 19.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 41 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.9 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 3, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (5 carries, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed just two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has allowed nine players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Only three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Miami has given up two or more receiving TDs to just two players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Miami this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rachaad White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.