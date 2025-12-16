Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers and their 16th-ranked rushing defense (116 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about White for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Panthers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing White this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rachaad White Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.63

28.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

0.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.10

8.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 91.2 fantasy points in 2025 (6.5 per game), White is the 38th-ranked player at the RB position and 136th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, White has totaled 11.0 fantasy points (3.7 per game) as he's run for 80 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 14 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 30 yards on five grabs (six targets).

White has generated 21.4 fantasy points (4.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 169 yards with zero touchdowns on 31 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 45 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

The peak of White's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 19.1 fantasy points. He also had 41 rushing yards on 14 attempts (2.9 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 3, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (5 carries, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player register over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rachaad White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.