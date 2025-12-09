Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 24th-ranked run defense (131 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about White for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you below.

Rachaad White Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.36

29.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

0.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.96

12.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, White is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player (126th overall), tallying 88.6 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

Over his last three games, White has amassed 12.6 fantasy points (4.2 per game) as he's run for 98 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 20 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 28 yards on five catches (six targets).

White has amassed 24.2 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 187 yards with zero touchdowns on 40 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 55 yards on 12 grabs (14 targets).

The high point of White's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, as he put up 19.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 41 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.9 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rachaad White stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, rushing five times for 12 yards, with one reception for two yards as a receiver (1.4 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed just one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Falcons have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Falcons have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this season.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Falcons this year.

