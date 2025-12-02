Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (126.9 yards conceded per game).

For more info on White, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Saints.

Rachaad White Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.4

3.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.0

4.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.03

19.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

0.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.43

6.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

White is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position (129th overall), posting 83.1 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, White has picked up 13.3 fantasy points (4.4 per game), running for 96 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 19 carries. He has also contributed 37 yards on six catches (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

White has amassed 24.8 fantasy points (5.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 169 yards with zero touchdowns on 42 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 79 yards on 13 receptions (14 targets).

The high point of White's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Seattle Seahawks, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 19.1 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 41 rushing yards on 14 attempts (2.9 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.4 points) in Week 3 against the New York Jets, rushing for 12 yards on five carries with one catch for two yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed eight players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed a TD reception by 17 players this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Saints have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

