Rachaad White Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White will be up against the team with last season's 27th-ranked rushing defense, the Washington Commanders (126.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

White vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.31

12.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.12

69.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.93

20.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

White 2023 Fantasy Performance

White picked up 203.9 fantasy points (12.0 per game), eighth at his position and 30th in the league.

White accumulated 23.9 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 73 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 46 yards -- in Week 9 against the Houston Texans, which was his best game last season.

In Week 15 versus the Green Bay Packers, White put up 19.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via these numbers: 21 carries, 89 yards; 2 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, White ended up with 3.8 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 26 yards. That happened in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

White collected 4.2 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 38 yards; 3 receptions, 24 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Against Washington last year, six players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Commanders gave up at least one passing touchdown to 16 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Washington allowed 13 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Commanders last year, six players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Washington gave up more than 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

Against the Commanders last season, 31 players caught a TD pass.

Against Washington last year, seven players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, one player racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Commanders last season.

On the ground, Washington allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Commanders allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

