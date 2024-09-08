menu item
NFL

Rachaad White 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rachaad White 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rachaad White put up 203.9 fantasy points last season, eighth among all NFL running backs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Rachaad White Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at White's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points203.9308
2024 Projected Fantasy Points198.55014

Rachaad White 2023 Game-by-Game

White picked up 23.9 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 73 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 46 yards -- in Week 9 against the Houston Texans, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Vikings4.91739022049
Week 2Bears16.317731550103
Week 3Eagles4.21438033062
Week 4@Saints7.81556033078
Week 6Lions3.8726043038
Week 7Falcons9.91334066099
Week 8@Bills10.99390770109
Rachaad White vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers threw the football on 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how White's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Rachaad White2729906383.6
Chase Edmonds49176043.6
Baker Mayfield621631162.6
Chris Godwin438119.5

Want more data and analysis on Rachaad White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

