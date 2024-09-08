Rachaad White 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rachaad White put up 203.9 fantasy points last season, eighth among all NFL running backs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Rachaad White Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at White's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 203.9 30 8 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 198.5 50 14

Rachaad White 2023 Game-by-Game

White picked up 23.9 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 73 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 46 yards -- in Week 9 against the Houston Texans, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Vikings 4.9 17 39 0 2 2 0 49 Week 2 Bears 16.3 17 73 1 5 5 0 103 Week 3 Eagles 4.2 14 38 0 3 3 0 62 Week 4 @Saints 7.8 15 56 0 3 3 0 78 Week 6 Lions 3.8 7 26 0 4 3 0 38 Week 7 Falcons 9.9 13 34 0 6 6 0 99 Week 8 @Bills 10.9 9 39 0 7 7 0 109 View Full Table

Rachaad White vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers threw the football on 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how White's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rachaad White 272 990 6 38 3.6 Chase Edmonds 49 176 0 4 3.6 Baker Mayfield 62 163 1 16 2.6 Chris Godwin 4 38 1 1 9.5

