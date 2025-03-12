Quinnipiac vs Rider Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-12, 15-5 MAAC) and the No. 8 seed Rider Broncs (14-18, 9-11 MAAC) will try to move on in the MAAC tournament on Wednesday as they meet at 6 p.m. ET.

Quinnipiac vs. Rider Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Quinnipiac vs. Rider Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Quinnipiac win (72.8%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Quinnipiac-Rider spread (Quinnipiac -8.5) or over/under (141.5 points).

Quinnipiac vs. Rider: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Quinnipiac has put together a 10-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rider has compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Quinnipiac covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 14.3% of the time. That's less often than Rider covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (42.9%).

Against the spread, the Bobcats have played better when playing at home, covering five times in 13 home games, and five times in 17 road games.

The Broncs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). Away, it is .526 (10-9-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Quinnipiac is 8-12-0 this season.

Rider has 12 wins against the spread in 21 MAAC games this year.

Quinnipiac vs. Rider: Moneyline Betting Stats

Quinnipiac has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (72.7%) in those contests.

The Bobcats have a win-loss record of 5-2 when favored by -375 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Rider has won 10 of the 23 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (43.5%).

The Broncs are 2-5 (winning only 28.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Quinnipiac has a 78.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Quinnipiac vs. Rider Head-to-Head Comparison

Quinnipiac outscores opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 73.8 per game to rank 181st in college basketball while allowing 71.4 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball) and has a +75 scoring differential overall.

Amarri Monroe paces Quinnipiac, averaging 17.7 points per game (82nd in the country).

Rider has been outscored by 4.5 points per game (posting 67.1 points per game, 331st in college basketball, while giving up 71.6 per contest, 169th in college basketball) and has a -145 scoring differential.

TJ Weeks Jr. is 377th in the nation with a team-high 14 points per game.

The Bobcats win the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. They record 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.1 per outing.

Monroe tops the team with 9.2 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball action).

The Broncs win the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They record 31.5 rebounds per game, 201st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.2.

Tariq Ingraham paces the Broncs with seven rebounds per game (170th in college basketball).

Quinnipiac averages 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (288th in college basketball), and allows 88.5 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

The Broncs' 91 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 301st in college basketball, and the 97.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 289th in college basketball.

