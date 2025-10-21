Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 8 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wideout Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the seventh-ranked passing defense in the NFL (184 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Johnston worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Quentin Johnston Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.74

66.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

Johnston is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 57th overall, as he has put up 69.4 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

In his last three games, Johnston has amassed 168 yards and two scores on 14 catches (23 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.7 fantasy points (9.2 per game) during that period.

Johnston has compiled 328 receiving yards and three scores on 23 catches (40 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 49.5 points (9.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Johnston's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 19.9 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Quentin Johnston let down his fantasy managers against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, when he managed only 2.9 fantasy points (1 reception, 9 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Minnesota this season.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Vikings this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Vikings this season.

