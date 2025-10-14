Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Wideout Quentin Johnston faces a matchup against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league (232.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Considering Johnston for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Quentin Johnston Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.75

67.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.56

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

With 60.4 fantasy points this season (12.1 per game), Johnston is the 10th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 59th among all players.

During his last three games Johnston has been targeted 27 times, with 18 receptions for 227 yards and one TD. He has posted 27.6 fantasy points (9.2 per game) during that period.

The peak of Johnston's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup in which he posted 19.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 79 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Quentin Johnston delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (2.9 points) in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, hauling in four balls for 40 yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Indianapolis this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Colts have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Indianapolis has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Colts have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

