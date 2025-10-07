Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston has a matchup against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Johnston, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Dolphins.

Quentin Johnston Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.30

66.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

With 60.4 fantasy points in 2025 (12.1 per game), Johnston is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and 45th overall.

In his last three games, Johnston has tallied 227 yards and one score on 18 catches (27 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.6 fantasy points (9.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Johnston's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup in which he posted 19.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 79 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Quentin Johnston delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (2.9 points) last week against the Washington Commanders, hauling in four balls for 40 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Miami this season.

Just one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Miami this season.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

