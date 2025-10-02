Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Washington Commanders, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (248.5 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Johnston for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Quentin Johnston Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.84

68.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Johnston has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 14.4 fantasy points per game (57.5 total points). Overall, he is 30th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Johnston has hauled in 17 balls (on 30 targets) for 258 yards and two touchdowns, good for 37.6 fantasy points (12.5 per game).

The high point of Johnston's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, as he tallied 19.9 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught five passes on seven targets for 79 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Quentin Johnston delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (8.9 points) in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, catching six balls for 89 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Washington has allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Washington has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Washington this year.

The Commanders have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

