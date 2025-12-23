Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston will be up against the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (176.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

With Johnston's next game against the Texans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Quentin Johnston Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.02

34.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Johnston is currently the 27th-ranked player in fantasy (110th overall), with 110.4 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Johnston has produced 25.5 fantasy points (8.5 per game), as he's turned 11 targets into nine catches for 135 yards and two TDs.

Johnston has ammassed 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches (24 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 29.7 (5.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Johnston's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he caught five balls on seven targets for 79 yards with two touchdowns, good for 19.9 fantasy points.

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Texans have given up three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed only two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Houston has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Texans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

