Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston will be up against the 19th-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (218.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

With Johnston's next game versus the Eagles, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Quentin Johnston Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.21

43.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Johnston is currently the 24th-ranked player in fantasy (101st overall), with 93.2 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

In his last three games, Johnston has hauled in eight balls (on 16 targets) for 65 yards and one touchdown, good for 12.5 fantasy points (4.2 per game).

Johnston has been targeted 28 times, with 14 receptions for 148 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 32.8 fantasy points (6.6 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Johnston's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, as he posted 19.9 fantasy points by grabbing five passes (on seven targets) for 79 yards and two scores.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed only two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

A total of seven players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed only two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this season.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this year.

