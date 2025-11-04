Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (278.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Johnston a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Quentin Johnston Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.70

61.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

Johnston is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 68th overall, as he has tallied 80.7 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

In his last three games, Johnston has caught 10 balls (on 15 targets) for 123 yards and two touchdowns, good for 23.2 fantasy points (7.7 per game).

Johnston has reeled in 24 balls (on 38 targets) for 310 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 47.9 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Johnston's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 19.9 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught five balls (on seven targets) for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Quentin Johnston stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, grabbing four passes on four targets for 40 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of seven players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

