Queens vs West Georgia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 3 seed Queens Royals (18-13, 13-5 ASUN) will face off against the No. 6 seed West Georgia Wolves (15-16, 8-10 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament Friday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Queens vs. West Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Queens vs. West Georgia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Queens win (74.9%)

Before you wager on Friday's Queens-West Georgia spread (Queens -6.5) or total (162.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Queens vs. West Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Queens has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

West Georgia has covered 19 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Queens (7-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than West Georgia (7-3) does as the underdog (70%).

Against the spread, the Royals have fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 13 home games, and five times in 16 road games.

The Wolves have been better against the spread at home (9-4-0) than away (9-6-0) this year.

Queens' record against the spread in conference action is 8-10-0.

Against the spread in ASUN play, West Georgia is 12-7-0 this season.

Queens vs. West Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Queens has been victorious in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

West Georgia has gone 7-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Wolves have a record of 2-7 (22.2%).

Queens has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Queens vs. West Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Queens' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 83.3 per contest (355th in college basketball).

Nasir Mann paces Queens, averaging 13.2 points per game (532nd in the nation).

West Georgia's -88 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 79.8 per contest (326th in college basketball).

Shelton Williams-Dryden paces West Georgia, recording 21 points per game (18th in college basketball).

The Royals pull down 30.6 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball) compared to the 30.7 of their opponents.

Mann leads the Royals with 5.5 rebounds per game (422nd in college basketball play).

The Wolves pull down 33.6 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Williams-Dryden averages 9.2 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) to lead the Wolves.

Queens' 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in college basketball, and the 104.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 355th in college basketball.

The Wolves rank 225th in college basketball averaging 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 298th, allowing 99.4 points per 100 possessions.

