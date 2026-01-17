Purdue vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game road winning streak when they visit the USC Trojans (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) on January 17, 2026 at Galen Center.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Purdue vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (68.3%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Purdue-USC spread (Purdue -9.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

Purdue vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

USC has put together an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than USC covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Boilermakers had a better record against the spread in home games (10-6-0) than they did in away games (6-5-0) last season.

The Trojans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (4-3-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).

Purdue is 3-3-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

USC has covered the spread three times in six Big Ten games.

Purdue vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Boilermakers have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -581 or better on the moneyline.

USC has a 1-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Trojans have played as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 85.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 17.7 points per game (scoring 86.0 per game to rank 34th in college basketball while allowing 68.3 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball) and has a +301 scoring differential overall.

Braden Smith is 373rd in the nation with a team-high 14.2 points per game.

USC has a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. It is putting up 84.5 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and is allowing 76.2 per contest to rank 249th in college basketball.

Chad Baker-Mazara's team-leading 19.1 points per game rank him 53rd in the country.

The 35.6 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 62nd in the nation, and are 9.5 more than the 26.1 their opponents record per contest.

Trey Kaufman-Renn paces the team with 9.5 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball action).

The Trojans rank 133rd in college basketball at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Jacob Cofie tops the Trojans with 6.4 rebounds per game (246th in college basketball).

Purdue averages 111.6 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball), while giving up 88.6 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

The Trojans rank 105th in college basketball averaging 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 132nd, allowing 91.3 points per 100 possessions.

