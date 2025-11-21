2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers at Cavaliers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers meet up in a playoff rematch from a year ago?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Cavaliers Betting Picks

The Pacers have been dreadful in what has quickly turned into a hopeless campaign. But 13.5 points is a lot, and I'm inclined to back Indiana to cover in Cleveland.

Spread Betting Indiana Pacers Nov 22 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Indiana's season-long numbers are putrid, including ranking 27th in net rating (-12.7), things are looking up a bit as they've gotten some key pieces back from injury. Tonight, they're expected to have all of Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin on the floor. With that group last time out, the Pacers got their second win of the season, besting the Charlotte Hornets by nine.

Getting Mathurin back is a big deal. Sans Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana's offense has been horrible, ranking next to last in offensive rating. Mathurin gives the Pacers a potent offensive piece -- one who is scoring a blistering 27.8 points per game though four outings -- who has very little issue creating his own shot.

Plus, it's not like the Cavs have been world beaters thus far as they've been more good than great, ranking 11th in net rating (+3.7).

All in all, I like Indiana's chances to make this a competitive game.

With Myles Turner in Milwaukee, the Pacers have been piecing it together at center with a combination of Isaiah Jackson and Jay Huff. It hasn't gone well, and Jarrett Allen can feast today -- as long as he's able to suit up.

Jarrett Allen - Points Jarrett Allen Over Nov 22 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Indiana is allowing the fifth-most shots per game from within five feet (31.7), and teams are making 68.1% of those looks (fifth-highest). That's where Allen lives.

The Pacers are conceding the eighth-most points per game to centers (24.1), and Allen is averaging 14.8 points per game for the season.

In addition to Allen's points prop, I'm also intrigued by his +180 double-double odds as the Pacers give up the fifth-most rebounds per game to centers (16.4), as well.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Jarrett Allen +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.