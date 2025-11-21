2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Nuggets at Rockets

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets host the Denver Nuggets?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at Rockets Betting Picks

So far this season, these have been the two best offenses in the NBA. Despite that, the under is the side I want to be on.

Total Points Under Nov 22 2:40am UTC

While Denver and Houston have been excellent offensively, they've also thrived on defense, with Denver ranking third in defensive rating and the Rockets checking in sixth. These teams are also just 14th (Nuggets) and 27th (Houston) in pace.

A big part of Houston's offensive success has come on the glass. For the year, they've got an astounding 40.6% offensive rebound rate, tops in the league. Denver should be able to limit Houston's offensive rebounding edge as the Nuggets are third in defensive rebound rate (72.5%) and have this Nikola Jokic guy who cleans up on the glass (13.2 boards per night).

If Denver can mitigate some of Houston's offensive rebounding, that should help the under, and in a battle between two of the NBA's best teams, I like the defenses to win out.

One of the downsides to Houston's big lineup is that they give up plenty of three-point looks.

Enter Cameron Johnson.

Cam Johnson - Made Threes Cam Johnson Over Nov 22 2:40am UTC

Johnson's Nuggets tenure has gotten off to a slow start. He's picking it up of late, though, hitting five threes two games ago. Johnson's season-long numbers -- 29.2% clip from three and 3.7 three-point attempts per game -- are still miles below his usual output. A season ago, Johnson hit 39.0% from deep while taking 7.2 triples per game.

A date with Houston suits Johnson well. The Rockets are surrendering the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.1%), including allowing the seventh-most made threes per game to small forwards (3.1).

I like Johnson to hit multiple threes at -146 odds, but I don't mind him to hit three treys at +230 odds, either.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Cam Johnson +220

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

