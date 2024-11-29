Purdue vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 29

The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will host the Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) after winning five home games in a row.

Purdue vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: LionTree Arena

Purdue vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (80.4%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Friday's Purdue-Ole Miss spread (Purdue -4.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Purdue vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

In home games last year, the Boilermakers had the same winning percentage against the spread as they did in away games (.500).

Against the spread, the Rebels were better at home (8-10-0) than on the road (4-7-0) last year.

Purdue vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -194 or better.

Ole Miss has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Rebels have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +160 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 66% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. It is putting up 78.6 points per game to rank 143rd in college basketball and is allowing 66.7 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's team-leading 18.3 points per game ranks 68th in college basketball.

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game, with a +100 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.3 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allows 66.7 per outing (89th in college basketball).

Jaylen Murray is 294th in the nation with a team-leading 14.8 points per game.

The 32.0 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 240th in the nation, and are 1.9 more than the 30.1 their opponents grab per contest.

Kaufman-Renn is 290th in college basketball play with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Boilermakers.

The Rebels rank 203rd in college basketball at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 more than the 28.0 their opponents average.

Malik Dia averages 6.5 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

Purdue puts up 105.1 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball), while allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions (162nd in college basketball).

The Rebels rank 44th in college basketball with 105.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 80th defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

