Jets vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
The Winnipeg Jets will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Jets vs Sharks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (23-26-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (28-25-4)
- Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-120)
|Sharks (+100)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Jets win (52.6%)
Jets vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +198 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -260.
Jets vs Sharks Over/Under
- Jets versus Sharks, on March 1, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Jets vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Sharks, Winnipeg is the favorite at -120, and San Jose is +100 playing at home.