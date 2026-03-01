Jets vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Sunday.

Jets vs Sharks Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (23-26-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (28-25-4)

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-120) Sharks (+100) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (52.6%)

Jets vs Sharks Puck Line

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +198 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -260.

Jets vs Sharks Over/Under

Jets versus Sharks, on March 1, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Jets vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Sharks, Winnipeg is the favorite at -120, and San Jose is +100 playing at home.

