NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 1
The NBA lineup today, which includes the San Antonio Spurs versus the New York Knicks, is sure to please.
Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (58.82% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-1)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -112, Knicks -104
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (77.86% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-12.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -621, Nets +460
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSOH
Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.11% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -154, Timberwolves +130
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (51.27% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-2.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -138, Bulls +118
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI
Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (59.13% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-1.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -106, Pacers -110
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE
Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (71.62% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-7.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -235, Trail Blazers +194
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (56.51% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -210, Magic +176
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSFL
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (78.29% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-16.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1205, Mavericks +750
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOK
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.38% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-9.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -355, 76ers +285
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-PH
Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (78.93% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-7.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -300, Pelicans +245
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, KTLA, FDSSC
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (79.81% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-12)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -621, Kings +460
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
