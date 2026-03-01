NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 1

The NBA lineup today, which includes the San Antonio Spurs versus the New York Knicks, is sure to please.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Knicks (58.82% win probability)

Knicks (58.82% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-1)

Spurs (-1) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Spurs -112, Knicks -104

Spurs -112, Knicks -104 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (77.86% win probability)

Cavaliers (77.86% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-12.5)

Cavaliers (-12.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -621, Nets +460

Cavaliers -621, Nets +460 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSOH

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.11% win probability)

Nuggets (55.11% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -154, Timberwolves +130

Nuggets -154, Timberwolves +130 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bulls (51.27% win probability)

Bulls (51.27% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-2.5)

Bucks (-2.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Bucks -138, Bulls +118

Bucks -138, Bulls +118 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (59.13% win probability)

Grizzlies (59.13% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-1.5)

Grizzlies (-1.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -106, Pacers -110

Grizzlies -106, Pacers -110 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Hawks (71.62% win probability)

Hawks (71.62% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-7.5)

Hawks (-7.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Hawks -235, Trail Blazers +194

Hawks -235, Trail Blazers +194 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (56.51% win probability)

Pistons (56.51% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Pistons -210, Magic +176

Pistons -210, Magic +176 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSFL

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (78.29% win probability)

Thunder (78.29% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-16.5)

Thunder (-16.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1205, Mavericks +750

Thunder -1205, Mavericks +750 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOK

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.38% win probability)

Celtics (74.38% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-9.5)

Celtics (-9.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Celtics -355, 76ers +285

Celtics -355, 76ers +285 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-PH

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Clippers (78.93% win probability)

Clippers (78.93% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-7.5)

Clippers (-7.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Clippers -300, Pelicans +245

Clippers -300, Pelicans +245 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, KTLA, FDSSC

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Lakers (79.81% win probability)

Lakers (79.81% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-12)

Lakers (-12) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Lakers -621, Kings +460

Lakers -621, Kings +460 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

