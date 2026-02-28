Golden Knights vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-14) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-13)

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-164) Penguins (+136) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (55.6%)

Golden Knights vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Penguins are -194 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +156.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Penguins on March 1, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Moneyline

Vegas is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog at home.

