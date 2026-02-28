NHL
Golden Knights vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Golden Knights vs Penguins Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-14) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-13)
- Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Golden Knights vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-164)
|Penguins (+136)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (55.6%)
Golden Knights vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Penguins are -194 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +156.
Golden Knights vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Penguins on March 1, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.
Golden Knights vs Penguins Moneyline
- Vegas is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog at home.