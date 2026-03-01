NHL
Panthers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the New York Islanders.
Panthers vs Islanders Game Info
- Florida Panthers (30-26-3) vs. New York Islanders (34-21-5)
- Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN
Panthers vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-150)
|Islanders (+125)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (61.5%)
Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.
Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on March 1, with the over being -132 and the under +108.
Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -150 favorite despite being on the road.