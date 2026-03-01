Panthers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the New York Islanders.

Panthers vs Islanders Game Info

Florida Panthers (30-26-3) vs. New York Islanders (34-21-5)

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Panthers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-150) Islanders (+125) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (61.5%)

Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.

Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on March 1, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -150 favorite despite being on the road.

