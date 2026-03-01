FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Panthers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Islanders Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (30-26-3) vs. New York Islanders (34-21-5)
  • Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-150)Islanders (+125)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (61.5%)

Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.

Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on March 1, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -150 favorite despite being on the road.

