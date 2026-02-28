Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ABC

The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-23) are only 2-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (37-23) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup has a point total of 240.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2 240.5 -130 +110

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (55.3%)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a record of 34-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 26 wins against the spread in 60 games this season.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 38 times.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the point total 50% of the time (30 out of 60 games with a set point total).

Denver has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (13-14-0) than it does in road games (21-12-0).

At home, the Nuggets eclipse the total 55.6% of the time (15 of 27 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 69.7% of games (23 of 33).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.419, 13-18-0 record) than on the road (.448, 13-16-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under 35.5% of the time at home (11 of 31), and 65.5% of the time on the road (19 of 29).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.5 assists, shooting 57% from the field and 40.4% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 4 boards and 2.2 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 5.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.3% from the floor.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.7 points, 6.8 boards and 5.3 assists. He is also sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves get 29.6 points per game from Anthony Edwards, plus 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 70.8% of his shots from the field (first in league).

Per game, Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 14.1 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 1 block.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 12.9 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest (10th in league).

