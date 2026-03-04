Purdue vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Northwestern Wildcats (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) on March 4, 2026 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Purdue vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (72.1%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Purdue-Northwestern spread (Purdue -10.5) or total (146.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Northwestern is 11-18-0 ATS this season.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's less often than Northwestern covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (60%).

In home games, the Boilermakers sport a worse record against the spread (5-11-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-4-0).

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread away (5-5-0) than at home (5-10-0) this year.

Purdue has seven wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Northwestern has beaten the spread seven times in 18 Big Ten games.

Purdue vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Boilermakers have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -610 or better on the moneyline.

Northwestern has won two of the 13 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (15.4%).

The Wildcats have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +440 or longer in five chances.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 85.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +359 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. It is putting up 82.3 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball and is allowing 69.9 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

Purdue's leading scorer, Braden Smith, ranks 291st in the nation putting up 15.0 points per game.

Northwestern has a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. It is putting up 73.7 points per game, 242nd in college basketball, and is allowing 72.5 per contest to rank 138th in college basketball.

Nick Martinelli's team-leading 22.5 points per game rank him seventh in the country.

The Boilermakers rank 97th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 27.0 their opponents average.

Trey Kaufman-Renn averages 8.9 rebounds per game (ranking 38th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The Wildcats lose the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. They record 28.0 rebounds per game, 342nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.1.

Martinelli tops the Wildcats with 6.3 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball).

Purdue ranks fourth in college basketball with 110.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 134th in college basketball defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats rank 168th in college basketball averaging 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 225th, allowing 96.5 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!