Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Clippers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSC

The Indiana Pacers (15-46) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (29-31) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Intuit Dome as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Clippers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -12.5 226.5 -699 +500

Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (76.7%)

Clippers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 32 times over 60 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 61 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 32 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 61 chances.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 61 opportunities (44.3%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread on the road (18-14-0) than it has at home (14-14-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Clippers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 15 times in 28 opportunities this season (53.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 32 opportunities (53.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.531, 17-15-0 record) than on the road (.379, 11-18-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more frequently at home (16 of 32, 50%) than away (11 of 29, 37.9%).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 assists and 6.3 boards.

Kris Dunn is averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 18 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Darius Garland averages 17.7 points, 2.4 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Brook Lopez is averaging 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 2.8 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Pacers are getting 11 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

Jay Huff averages 9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is draining 53.6% of his shots from the field.

