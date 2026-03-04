Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (31-31) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (41-20) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 214.5 -250 +205

Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (70.6%)

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 36-24-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 39-22-1 this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 22 times out of 62 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 24 of 62 set point totals (38.7%).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (15-14-0) than it does on the road (21-10-1).

The Celtics have gone over the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 29 home matchups (37.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 32 games (34.4%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (21-11-0) than at home (18-11-1) this year.

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 30% of the time at home (nine of 30), and 46.9% of the time on the road (15 of 32).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 29 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Nikola Vucevic averages 16 points, 8.8 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Payton Pritchard averages 17.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 1.5 assists and 8.4 boards.

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel averages 19.2 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 3.5 triples per game (second in league).

LaMelo Ball averages 19.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.4 assists. He is also sinking 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 treys per game (second in NBA).

Miles Bridges averages 17.7 points, 6 boards and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Hornets receive 20.9 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 8.4 points, 8.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

