76ers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

76ers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-PH

The Utah Jazz (18-43) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (33-28) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The game airs on KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.

76ers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -9.5 239.5 -450 +350

76ers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (68.9%)

76ers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The 76ers are 31-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 32 wins against the spread in 61 games this season.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 32 times.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 59% of the time (36 out of 61 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in road games (18-11-0) than it has at home (13-18-1).

The 76ers have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 17 of 32 home matchups (53.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in 15 of 29 games (51.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.531, 17-15-0 record) than on the road (.517, 15-14-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 32) than away (14 of 29) this year.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 29 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 4.7 boards.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 23.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He is also sinking 46.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Kyle Filipowski averages 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 49% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He is draining 50.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz receive 12.1 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Brice Sensabaugh's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

