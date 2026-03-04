Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: KUNP and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-37) as 7.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSE. The over/under is 237.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -7.5 237.5 -319 +260

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (57.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 33 times over 62 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 28-31-1 this year.

This season, 33 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total out of 60 chances.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 28 of 60 opportunities (46.7%).

Portland sports a better record against the spread at home (18-13-0) than it does in away games (15-16-0).

When playing at home, the Trail Blazers eclipse the total 64.5% of the time (20 of 31 games). They've hit the over in 41.9% of away games (13 of 31 contests).

Memphis has been better against the spread away (16-14-1) than at home (12-17-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over more often at home (16 of 29, 55.2%) than away (12 of 31, 38.7%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 7 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Toumani Camara averages 13 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

Jerami Grant averages 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 16 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 44.3% from 3-point range (fifth in NBA), with 2.1 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Cedric Coward.

Per game, Santi Aldama provides the Grizzlies 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Jaylen Wells gets the Grizzlies 12.5 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

