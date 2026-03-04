Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, MSG, and FDSOK

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Oklahoma City Thunder (48-15) visit the New York Knicks (40-22) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Knicks, who have won three straight. The point total is set at 221.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 221.5 -184 +154

Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (51.8%)

Knicks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-31-1).

The Knicks have 32 wins against the spread in 62 games this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times out of 62 chances this season.

Knicks games this season have gone over the point total 29 times in 62 opportunities (46.8%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (16-14-1) than it has at home (15-17-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 32 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over 19 times in 31 opportunities (61.3%).

New York has been better against the spread at home (20-11-0) than away (12-18-1) this year.

Knicks games have gone above the over/under 48.4% of the time at home (15 of 31), and 45.2% of the time away (14 of 31).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 9.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 35% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26.7 points for the Knicks, plus 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Knicks are getting 11.8 points, 7.4 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Josh Hart.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

