Purdue vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

The No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Mackey Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (76.8%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Sunday's Purdue-Northwestern spread (Purdue -7.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Purdue vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Northwestern has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Northwestern is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Purdue puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

At home last season, the Boilermakers owned an identical winning percentage against the spread as they did in away games (.500).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Wildcats had a lower winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than away (.545, 6-5-0).

Purdue vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has come away with nine wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Boilermakers have not lost in five games this year when favored by -345 or better on the moneyline.

Northwestern has won one of the four games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 77.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +96 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.3 points per game (134th in college basketball) and gives up 70.4 per outing (159th in college basketball).

Trey Kaufman-Renn paces Purdue, averaging 18.2 points per game (65th in the country).

Northwestern is outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game, with a +136 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.0 points per game (195th in college basketball) and allows 65.3 per outing (47th in college basketball).

Brooks Barnhizer is ranked 16th in the nation with a team-leading 20.1 points per game.

The Boilermakers pull down 30.1 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to the 30.4 of their opponents.

Kaufman-Renn is 254th in college basketball play with 6.4 rebounds per game to lead the Boilermakers.

The Wildcats rank 252nd in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Barnhizer is 22nd in the country with 9.5 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Purdue's 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 52nd in college basketball, and the 94.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 263rd in college basketball.

The Wildcats' 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 126th in college basketball, and the 86.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 78th in college basketball.

