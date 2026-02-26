Purdue vs Michigan State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) host the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) in Big Ten action at Mackey Arena, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (63.5%)

Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite against Michigan State on Thursday and the over/under is set at 142.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the contest.

Purdue vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Michigan State has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

In home games, the Boilermakers sport a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-3-0).

Against the spread, the Spartans have performed better at home (8-8-0) than away (3-4-0).

Purdue is 7-9-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Michigan State is 9-7-0 against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (81%) in those contests.

The Boilermakers have not lost in 14 games this year when favored by -360 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan State has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Michigan State has finished 1-3 in those games.

The Spartans have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +280 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 78.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77.3 points scored per game and 70.4 points allowed last year, Purdue was 82nd in the nation on offense and 126th on defense.

Purdue grabbed 29.9 rebounds per game and gave up 28.2 boards last season, ranking 300th and 28th, respectively, in college basketball.

Purdue was 42nd in the country in assists (15.9 per game) last year.

Last year, Purdue was 62nd in the country in turnovers committed (9.9 per game) and 176th in turnovers forced (11.3).

Michigan State averaged 77.7 points per game (78th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 67.1 points per contest (44th-ranked).

Michigan State ranked 10th-best in college basketball by averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 28th in college basketball (28.2 allowed per contest).

With 16.5 assists per game, Michigan State was 24th-best in college basketball in the category.

With 10.7 turnovers per game, Michigan State ranked 135th in college basketball. It forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 265th in college basketball.

