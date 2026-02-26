NHL
Kings vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.
Kings vs Oilers Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (23-20-14) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-23-8)
- Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Kings vs Oilers Odds
|Kings (-111)
|Oilers (-108)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (52.8%)
Kings vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +205 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -260.
Kings vs Oilers Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Oilers on Feb. 26 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Kings vs Oilers Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -108 underdog on the road.