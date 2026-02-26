Kings vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Oilers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (23-20-14) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-23-8)

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Kings vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-111) Oilers (-108) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (52.8%)

Kings vs Oilers Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +205 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -260.

Kings vs Oilers Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Oilers on Feb. 26 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Kings vs Oilers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -108 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!