Purdue vs Marquette College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-5) battle the Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at Mackey Arena on December 13, 2025.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction



Prediction: Purdue win (90.7%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Purdue-Marquette spread (Purdue -18.5) or over/under (153.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Purdue vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Marquette has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Boilermakers sported a better record against the spread in home games (10-6-0) than they did on the road (6-5-0) last season.

The Golden Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .471 (8-9-0). Away, it was .385 (5-8-0).

Purdue vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in six games this year and has walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

The Boilermakers have been listed as a favorite of -4000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Marquette has yet to win a game it played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Golden Eagles have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 97.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 17.3 points per game (scoring 85.2 per game to rank 63rd in college basketball while allowing 67.9 per contest to rank 73rd in college basketball) and has a +173 scoring differential overall.

Fletcher Loyer's team-leading 14 points per game ranks 399th in college basketball.

Marquette outscores opponents by 4.5 points per game (posting 80.9 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and giving up 76.4 per contest, 253rd in college basketball) and has a +45 scoring differential.

Chase Ross' team-leading 19.5 points per game rank him 40th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by an average of 11.9 boards. They are recording 38.4 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5 per outing.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is 11th in college basketball action with 10.6 rebounds per game to lead the Boilermakers.

The 35.2 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles accumulate rank 92nd in college basketball, 1.3 more than the 33.9 their opponents pull down.

Ben Gold averages 7.2 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

Purdue averages 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allows 87.4 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball).

The Golden Eagles average 96.2 points per 100 possessions (204th in college basketball), while conceding 90.9 points per 100 possessions (170th in college basketball).

