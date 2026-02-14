Florida vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Florida Gators (18-6, 9-2 SEC) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 SEC), winners of three straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (80.4%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Florida (-13.5) versus Kentucky on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 153.5 points for this game.

Florida vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 14-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Gators sport a worse record against the spread at home (5-6-0) than they do in away games (6-1-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

Against the spread, in conference action, Florida is 9-2-0 this year.

Kentucky has five wins against the spread in 11 SEC games this year.

Florida vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those games.

The Gators have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -1205 or better.

Kentucky has compiled a 2-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Wildcats have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +720 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 92.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida's +367 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.3 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 71 per outing (101st in college basketball).

Thomas Haugh ranks 112th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.5 points per game.

Kentucky puts up 81.6 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (111th in college basketball). It has a +246 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Otega Oweh's 17.1 points per game leads Kentucky and ranks 143rd in the nation.

The Gators grab 42.8 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 27.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 15.7 boards per game.

Rueben Chinyelu averages 11.9 rebounds per game (ranking first in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. They collect 34.5 rebounds per game, 71st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.

Malachi Moreno leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball).

Florida ranks 57th in college basketball by averaging 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 18th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats average 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and give up 91.3 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball).

