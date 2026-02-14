BYU vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) aim to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) on February 14, 2026.

BYU vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

Prediction: BYU win (89.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for BYU (-14.5) versus Colorado on Saturday. The total has been set at 163.5 points for this game.

BYU vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU is 10-14-0 ATS this season.

Colorado has put together an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Colorado covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cougars have done a better job covering the spread in home games (4-7-0) than they have in road tilts (2-4-0).

Against the spread, the Buffaloes have performed better at home (8-7-0) than on the road (1-6-0).

BYU has covered the spread three times in 11 conference games.

Colorado's Big 12 record against the spread is 5-7-0.

BYU vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been victorious in 13, or 92.9%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have been a -1587 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Colorado has won four of the 12 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Buffaloes have played as a moneyline underdog of +860 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

BYU vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU averages 86.3 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 74 per contest (192nd in college basketball). It has a +295 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.3 points per game.

AJ Dybantsa's team-leading 24.5 points per game ranks first in the country.

Colorado outscores opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 79.8 points per game, 104th in college basketball, and allowing 78.1 per contest, 291st in college basketball) and has a +43 scoring differential.

Isaiah Johnson's 16.1 points per game paces Colorado and ranks 207th in the nation.

The 35.8 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 40th in college basketball, and are 6.2 more than the 29.6 their opponents collect per contest.

Keba Keita's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 132nd in college basketball play.

The Buffaloes are 242nd in the country at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.8 their opponents average.

Bangot Dak averages 6.5 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball) to lead the Buffaloes.

BYU's 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 91.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 108th in college basketball.

The Buffaloes score 102 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while allowing 99.8 points per 100 possessions (310th in college basketball).

